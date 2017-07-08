Video: AJ Styles Talks Backstage After U.S. Title Win At MSG

As noted, AJ Styles captured the United States Championship at the WWE live event on Friday evening at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Following his victory over the now former champion Kevin Owens, “The Phenomenal One” spoke about what he feels Owens should have to do to earn a shot back at the title he lost this weekend. You can watch the complete backstage video interview with Styles, courtesy of WWE’s official YouTube channel, above.

Styles won the right to challenge Owens for the U.S. Title by winning the Independence Day Battle Royal on this past Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown Live. In an article posted by WWE.com last night, the company teased the fact that the fallout of Styles’ title win and the status of their championship showdown set for the WWE Battleground pay-per-view on July 23rd is up in the air, and to tune into SmackDown Live this Tuesday night to find out what happens next.

“The Phenomenal One’s victory leaves the status of his WWE Battleground showdown up in the air. What does this shocking turn of events mean for his and Owens’ future? Be sure to tune into SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network to see the fallout.”

