Video: AJ Styles Wins US Title at Live Event in MSG

On this past Tuesday’s SmackDown, AJ Styles became the number one contender for Kevin Owens’ United States Championship. At the time, everyone figured that the two would wrestle at the next pay-per-view, however, WWE decided to have AJ Styles defeat Kevin Owens for the title in a non-televised match at Madison Square Garden.

On Saturday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about why WWE changed the title at a house show.

“Yeah, this was a late decision. I don’t know the story behind it, but I’m certain there is a story behind it. But, what it is, I don’t know as we’re speaking right now. Obviously they didn’t do that battle royal to build up something that was going to happen right away. And also this was a Raw house show, so they had a SmackDown match on a Raw house show. It was a clean pin, I heard they had a very good match, and as far as the reason, that I don’t know. If it’s an injury to Owens, I mean, it could be an injury to Owens I suppose. I know he was hurt at the pay-per-view, but he’s worked since the pay-per-view. But, sometimes you get hurt, you work through it for a while and you realize that it’s a lot worse than you think. So, I don’t know more than that.”