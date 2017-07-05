Video: Roman Reigns Calls Out The Undertaker At WWE Live Event

During a recent WWE live event in Singapore, Roman Reigns called out The Undertaker for a rematch. Of course, The Undertaker didn’t respond.

Prior to Reigns’ SummerSlam announcement, Cageside Seats reported that WWE, for whatever reason, wanted fans to think that it was going to be The Undertaker. As we all know by now, it won’t be The Undertaker.

It really does look like The Undertaker is actually done for good this time. Of course, we’ll only really know for sure if he’s not a part of next year’s WrestleMania show in New Orleans.