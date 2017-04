– Seen below, UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley was recently interviewed by TMZ and revealed a conversation he recently had with Vin Diesel, check out the highlight and video below:

“Vin Diesel yelled at me yesterday at the party because.. I said in a fight versus him and The Rock, I gave it to The Rock,” Woodley said – “So he pulled up on me, not in a violent way but he said ‘he would flex on The Rock.'”