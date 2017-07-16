Vince McMahon Cancels WWE’s ‘Talking Smack‘

– According to a SI article, he reason for WWE cancelling their Talking Smack program was because it “did not serve the company’s best interests” and that Vince McMahon was “unhappy” with the show.

The unscripted nature of the show played a pivotal role for The Miz and Usos heel turn, the story states that McMahon’s long term idea is to completely “eradicate” the program.

The article also says Vince McMahon remains looped in on every key detail from Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Dunn on Raw, as well as “Road Dogg” Brian James and Michael Hayes on SmackDown.

RIP #TalkingSmack I enjoyed the freedom this show gave @wwe talent to showcase what they could do @ReneeYoungWWE brought the best out of all — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 15, 2017