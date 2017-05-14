Vince McMahon Congratulates Triple H on BGCA Hall of Fame Induction

Paul “Triple H” Levesque was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall Of Fame this week. He is the second talent after Vince McMahon in 2015 to be honored with this award.

Vince McMahon posted on Twitter how proud he was that his son-in-law is also receiving the honor.

“Proud to see the @BGCA_Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame welcome @TripleH as part of its 2017 class.”

