Vince McMahon Was Furious With Shinsuke Nakamura Over Botched Suplex Spot With John Cena

Last week, we heard that there wasn’t any heat on Shinsuke Nakamura for the botched suplex spot with John Cena, where the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion was thrown on his head. However, it appears that there was heat on Nakamura following what was clearly an accident.

According to SI.com, Vince McMahon was furious with Shinsuke Nakamura for throwing Cena on his head, but the mistake didn’t cause the WWE chairman to lose faith in the ex-NJPW star. However, SI.com also noted that one more mistake by Nakamura could cause the boss to completely lose faith in him.