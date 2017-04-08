Vince McMahon May Have Confirmed The Undertaker’s Retirement

Over the last several days since WrestleMania, fans have taken to social media to post their tributes to The Undertaker. #ThankYouTaker is the most common hashtag being used on various social media platforms. However, no one seemed to know for sure if Taker was truly retired or if the door was open for a return at next year’s show in New Orleans. Even Sean Waltman said that he believed that Taker would return next year and WWE left a small opening on commentary and on their website by not outright saying that he was done. They also did not do an elaborate retirement ceremony. In Taker’s case, he may not have wanted one since he does not like to break away from his character on WWE TV.

However, it seems like Vince McMahon believes that Taker is retired. His tweet shows Taker’s gear laying in the middle of the ring and that is accompanied by the #ThankYouTaker hashtag.

Triple H also gave his tribute to Taker on Monday.

It’s no secret that Taker has had to deal with various injuries in recent years and he needs to get hip replacement surgery. Jim Ross noted on his podcast that he did not put 2 and 2 together on Taker’s retirement until the day of the show and, perhaps, that is why he was called to do play-by-play for the main event. Following his match with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32, Taker told people backstage that he was done but changed his mind months later. Is that the case this time? I guess we will know for sure when WrestleMania season rolls around in early 2018.