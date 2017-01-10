Vince McMahon On Crutches At WWE Press Event (Photo)

– As noted, WWE held a press conference earlier today in New Orleans to officially announce next year’s WrestleMania 34 extravaganza.

Seen below, Vince McMahon attended the event and is seen using crutches, Vince underwent surgery for a torn quad back in September.

