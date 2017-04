– According to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE executives including Vince McMahon enjoy watching Enzo Amore get ragdolled in the ring, check out the quote from Meltzer below:

“There’s people backstage that, I guess Vince McMahon, that love to watch Enzo just [get ragdolled],” Meltzer said. “That’s why his character is this character, because Vince thinks that’s his character.”

