Vince McMahon Sent a Message to The Young Bucks Prior to WrestleMania

The Young Bucks revealed on the latest Edge and Christian Pod Of Awesomeness that Vince McMahon had a message for them the night before WrestleMania 33.

Matt Jackson says that the day of Supercard Of Honor XI event, Matt Hardy comes up to him and says, “Vince McMahon called me this morning and said, ‘hey I know these Young Buck kids are good, but could you please tell them to take care of you guys?’ So he’s pretty much passing down word to us.”

The Young Bucks were one of the few people we knew about the Hardy’s decision to return to WWE.

“We’re two of the few guys in the world that actually knew about it. Nobody else in Ring of Honor that night knew about it except us. So we were like, ‘we can’t hurt these guys.’ What would that look like on us?’” That was definitely weighing on our hearts. We were like ‘we gotta take care of these guys.’ They’ve got a big night tomorrow.”

In an interview with USA Today it was revealed that not even the Hardy’s opponents at WrestleMania were aware of their return.