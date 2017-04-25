Vince McMahon Will Have His Life Told in a Movie

Vince McMahon has been working on a movie about his life called “Pandemonium”. It’s being pitched to TriStar Pictures

There’s a movie in the works about Vince McMahon’s life titled “Pandemonium”. The film is drawing interest from several movie studios, with TriStar Pictures taking the lead. The movie was first pitch around last summer but did not get any potential takers as it never had the blessing from McMahon.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, who direct and executive produce the NBC series “This Is Us,” are in talks to direct the McMahon film. “American Sniper” producer Craig A. Williams wrote the script for the movie on McMahon.