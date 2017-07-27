Vince McMahon Wishes HHH Happy Birthday, Finn Balor Meets Footballer

– WWE Superstar Triple H is celebrating his 48th birthday today and received the following Twitter messages from wife Stephanie McMahon and father-in-law Vince McMahon:

Happy Birthday to my husband @tripleH! I would wait lifetimes to find you again. Thank you for making every dream come true. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/5cV469bZVC — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) July 27, 2017

He’s a champion in the ring, in the office and as a father. Happy birthday to my son-in-law, @TripleH. pic.twitter.com/6IW7VSDukr — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 27, 2017

– WWE Raw Superstar Finn Balor was pitchside at New York’s Red Bull arena at a recent International Champions Cup match during which Tottenham Hotspur took on A.S Roma.