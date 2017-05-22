Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Mahal Becoming New WWE Champion

Jinder Mahal revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda that WWE officials did not tell him about Backlash plans until the day of the event. Mahal said that Vince McMahon was proud of him after defeating Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion.

“Vince was very happy. He was really proud of me because Vince knows how much work I’ve put in. And, I told Vince, ‘Hey Vince, my goal is to come back every week and improve. Every time you see me perform I’m going to get better on the mic, going to get better in the ring and I’ll be in better shape every week.'”