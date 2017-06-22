Vince Russo Files Order Of Protection Against Jim Cornette (Photo)

– According to PWInsider.com, former WCW writer Vince Russo filed an order of protection against Jim Cornette on June 16th, at the Posey County Superior Court in the State of Indiana. It’s alleged that Russo’s been a “victim of stalking” and alleges that Cornette has been stalking and harassing Russo across several states, dating back to October 1999.

Cornette was served at his home this evening in Louisville, Kentucky by local police and ordered to stay away from Russo, his wife Amy, Russo’s home and Russo’s place of employment.

We will keep you updated on this developing story.