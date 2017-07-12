Watch: AJ Styles And John Cena Team Up on SmackDown Live

In the video above, you’ll see John Cena and AJ Styles team up for the very first time, as they took on Rusev and Kevin Owens in this week’s SmackDown Live main event.

John Cena is currently scheduled to wrestle Rusev in a flag match at the upcoming Battleground show. It’s expected to be a one and done feud, as Cena will likely have something much bigger planned for SummerSlam.

AJ Styles is scheduled to defend his newly won United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the aforementioned Battleground show on July 23.