Watch: Goldberg Trips During His Entrance At SummerSlam

In the video above, you’ll see Goldberg briefly stumble during his entrance at SummerSlam back in August of 2003. At the time, many believed that Goldberg should’ve won the World Heavyweight Championship that night, but instead, Triple H walked out the Elimination Chamber with the title, and Goldberg was brutally assaulted by Evolution as the show went off the air.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is trying to make this year’s SummerSlam the biggest one in company history, which means that they’re going to be bringing in some of the “part timers.” Does this mean that they’ll bring back Goldberg for a match with someone like Braun Strowman? We’ll have to wait and see!

As of right now, the only “part-timers” who will be a part of the event are Kurt Angle, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar.