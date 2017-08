This past Tuesday’s SmackDown was main-evented by a John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match, where the winner would go on to challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

In case you didn’t already know, Nakamura pinned Cena clean. After the match, Cena shook Nakamura’s hand. Then, after the show went off the air, Baron Corbin attacked Nakamura, but Cena made the save, and laid out Corbin. So, it does look like WWE is going with Cena vs. Corbin at SummerSlam.