How Was This Week’s Post-Backlash SmackDown Viewership?

– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s post-Backlash episode of WWE SmackDown Live, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles facing off against Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens in the main event, drew 2.328 million viewers.

This number is up 7% (2.175 million) from last week’s Backlash go-home show.

For comparison, Monday’s RAW drew 2.615 million viewers.

SmackDown finished 8th in viewership behind the NBA Playoffs, Inside the NBA, Tucker Carlson, Rachel Maddow, Hannity, The Five and Special Report.