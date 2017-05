Last night’s edition of WWE RAW pulled in the lowest viewership of the year. The show was watched by 2.61 million viewers, which is down from last week’s 2.75 million viewers. The previous low of 2017 was the show from two weeks ago which did 2.68 million viewers.

Below is the hourly breakdown:

8PM: 2.661 million viewers

9PM: 2.759 million viewers

10PM: 2.425 million viewers