– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE RAW, featuring the first night of WWE’s “Superstar Shakeup”, officially drew 3.429 million viewers.

This number is down 9% from last week’s 3.767 million viewers.

* First Hour: 3.432 million viewers

* Second Hour: 3.600 million viewers

* Final Hour: 3.256 million viewers

This week’s RAW episode finished second on cable in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor – RAW also finished second in the 18-49 demographic, behind Love & Hip-Hop.