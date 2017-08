– According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s WWE RAW episode, featuring Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman in a triple threat match, drew 3.163 million viewers.

This is up from last week’s 3.067 million viewers.

* First hour drew 3.194 million viewers

* Second hour drew 3.275 million viewers

* Final hour drew 3.021 million viewers

RAW was #1 in viewership for the night on cable.