– According to ShowBuzz Daily, last night’s WWE SmackDown event, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura challenging WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens in the non-title main event, drew 2.349 million viewers.

This number is down from last week’s 2.350 million viewers, for comparison, this week’s RAW drew 2.994 million viewers.

SmackDown finished #6 in viewership on cable for the night behind Rachel Maddow, Last Word, The Five, Hannity and Tucker Carlson.