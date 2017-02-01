What Do We Do Without Seth Freakin Rollins

Could it be true that we are without Seth Rollins for a second consecutive WrestleMania? For the time being, it does appear that is indeed the case.

Samoa Joe brutally attacked Seth at the conclusion of RAW on Monday night and left Seth walking away on crutches having injured the same knee Seth rebuilt last year.

I will admit this to me was a work in the beginning. The plot was thickening with the addition of Joe and the knee for Seth would build up a great storyline going into WrestleMania.

Since Monday however multiple outlets have reported Seth did return to Birmingham, AL to see Dr. James Andrews. So we are indeed left wondering whether Seth can return in time to “slay the King” in his words.

While WrestleMania is shaping up to be a nice card overall this was the one match I was solidly behind aside from Lesnar/Goldberg.

Mania needed this match as the art of telling a story is something that can easily be missed these days. It was no empty gesture when Seth took over NXT in San Antonio and called HHH out on his own turf. This has been building for months ever since HHH handed Kevin Owens the Universal Championship and left Rollins wondering why. RAW finished with a great diatribe by The Game about how he gave Seth the world and he spit in his face.

I was so eager to see the confrontation and hopefully the announcement for Mania and instead we were introduced to Samoa Joe who proceeded to beat down Rollins while HHH watched. This was when the injury to Seth occurred and now all we do is wait.

We wait to see if the Architect can redesign and rebuild that knee so he can reclaim his spot in Orlando and play the Game. For this guy, I sure hope we see it happen April 2.