What Happened After RAW Went Off The Air (Video)

What Happened After RAW Went Off The Air (Video)

– After last night’s Raw ended, Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar came out in a dark segment and issued an open challenge to any wrestler in the back since Goldberg wasn’t around.

The Big Show responded and attempted to chokeslam Lesnar, however, Brock blocked it and nailed Show with an F-5. Below is a video of the segment taken by a fan at ringside.

Check out the video below: