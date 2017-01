What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air?

After RAW went off the air, Brock Lesnar came out and issued an open challenge, then out came The Big Show, who accepted.

Big Show went to chokeslam Lesnar, but Lesnar countered and hit the F5, Big Show remained out cold laying on the canvas well after Lesnar left ring.

