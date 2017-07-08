I was on the subway last night with limited wifi heading to Madison Square Garden when my Twitter feed loaded just enough to reveal that Austin Aries had been given his release from the WWE. My immediate reaction was confusion, followed by a ton of curiosity. Now, I wasn’t overly concerned, which to be clear, is not a snipe at The Greatest Man That Every Lived, because I know how talented and valuable Aries could be to the WWE roster or any roster for that matter. What was confusing however was the fact that WWE was essentially admitting that they had nothing creatively for Austin Aries. I mean, how is that even possible? Anyway, fast forward to my arrival, I finally regained connection after coming up from Penn Station and as you’d expect, the reaction on social media was of the same – total confusion.

I might be stating the obvious, but it seems to me that this was completely mutual. WWE “had nothing for him” and Aries knows what he brings to the table and is certainly not going to wait around for the WWE to give him the green light. As I write this, Aries is 39 years of age and would be 40 by WrestleMania of next year, so to say time is of the essence would be a gross understatement. Going back to the title, “What’s Next For Austin Aries?“, you gotta think that during his tenure on the WWE main roster that he had his eyes firmly on the success that Cody Rhodes was experiencing on the indies. In a lot of ways, they’re very similar – two undersized Superstars with enormous amounts of charisma, the gift of gab and well above average in-ring work. I mean, you could argue that within the wrestling world, even without the machine behind him, that Cody Rhodes is currently among the top 10 most recognizable and notable stars. He’s got the look, the gimmick, the association and the name. So could Aries go down a similar path? Absolutely. In fact, I think this is exactly what’s going to happen.

Starting tomorrow, Aries could headline any independent show anywhere on the planet. He’s that good and above all, he’s a die-hard wrestling fan’s dream. Hell, the guy even threw a banana in his front pocket during on-air segments as a wink to the audience. To take my Aries prediction one step further, I think it’s fair to assume that he’d be a prime candidate for the Bullet Club when and/or if one of its members decides to leave. After all, Aries is not a role player by any stretch, he’s a star, a star that is too bright to be kept in the darkness that is WWE’s Cruiserweight Division.

It’s a shame that it’s come to this, but I’m extremely excited for what Double A could have in store for us in the coming months. He’s “The Greatest Man That Ever Lived” and quite frankly, he deserves better.