What’s Next For Zack Ryder?

It has been well documented that Ryder’s knee injury, which occurred the 13th of December during a taping of SmackDown Live, was one that would surely put him out of action for a while. The time frame for his return is also indefinite, Ryder himself tweeted, “I was told 4-6 months. I was also told 6-9 months, Time will tell”.

He documents his progress almost daily via Instagram and Twitter and is on the road to recovery, rehabbing his knee and getting back. However, what does this mean for the future of Zack Ryder?

Through his meteoric rise as the Long Island Iced Z to his historic Wrestlemania Intercontinental Championship victory he cemented himself as a fan favorite and has established himself as a well-known face in the company. On top of that, he had been tagging with partner Mojo Rawley and had been getting over very well as one half of the Hype Bros. However, could the return of Ryder see him as a singles contender or as a duo with Rawley?

Ryder could easily be thrown right back into the Intercontinental Championship mix or could come back as a tenacious heel, there is really no definite answer but in today’s ever-changing business anything can happen. He has proven himself as a great tag-partner but also has the ability to go it alone and develop himself as a completely new character, similar to the return of Adrian Neville.

Either way, Ryder has shown the ability to thrive in any situation and has always had a deep-rooted connection with the fans. Will the end of 2017 show prosperity for Zack Ryder. Only time will tell for the Long Island Iced Z.