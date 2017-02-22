Who Is The Number 1 Contender For The WWE Championship?

On this week’s episode of Smackdown Live, 10 WWE Superstars competed for the right to become the new number 1 contender for Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship. John Cena, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Mojo Rawley, Kalisto, Luke Harper, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, and Baron Corbin were the participants in the match. Styles and Harper were the final two in the match.

Styles and Harper eliminated themselves at the same time so there is no clear winner. Daniel Bryan came out and announced that the issue would be resolved next week.

Note: There is spoiler info below so do not continue reading if you don’t want anything spoiled.

Orton vs. Wyatt is still scheduled for WrestleMania and Styles is rumored to be facing Shane McMahon at Mania so they are dragging things out until Orton eventually decides that he wants to face Wyatt for the title.

Also, they continued the slow build towards the Cena/Nikki Bella vs. Miz/Maryse match at WrestleMania. Earlier in the show, Maryse attacked Nikki during her Falls-count-anywhere-match with Natalya. The sneak attack allowed Natalya to get the win. During the battle royal, Cena eliminated The Miz but Miz returned about a minute later and eliminated Cena.