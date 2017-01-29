Who Won Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble?, Full List Of Rumble Entrants

Who Won Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble?, Full List Of Rumble Entrants

– WWE Superstar Randy Orton is officially ticketed to WrestleMania 33 as he won the 30-man Royal Rumble main event at tonight’s pay-per-view from The Alamodome in San Antonio.

Check out the full list of Rumble entrants:

1. Big Cass

2. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho

3. Kalisto

4. Mojo Rawley

5. Jack Gallagher

6. Mark Henry

7. Braun Strowman

8. Sami Zayn

9. Big Show

10. Tye Dillinger

11. James Ellsworth

12. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

13. Baron Corbin

14. Kofi Kingston

15. The Miz

16. Sheamus

17. Big E

18. Rusev

19. Cesaro

20. Xavier Woods

21. Bray Wyatt

22. Apollo Crews

23. Randy Orton

24. Dolph Ziggler

25. Luke Harper

26. Brock Lesnar

27. Enzo Amore

28. Bill Goldberg

29. The Undertaker

30. Roman Reigns