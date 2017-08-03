Who’s The Favorite To Win SummerSlam’s Fatal Fourway Title Match?

– The highly anticipated Fatal Fourway match for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam now has betting odds.
Champion Brock Lesnar is the initial favorite to win at -120. Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe both have identical odds at +245 of dethroning Lesnar and due to the fourway stipulation, there isn’t a chance of a DQ or count out finish, so the winner walks out of Summerslam as Champion. Braun Strowman represents the long-shot at +700 (7/1).
Check out the current early odds:
WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Fourway – Summerslam
Brock Lesnar(c) -120 vs
Roman Reigns +245 vs
Samoa Joe +245 vs
Braun Strowman +700
My prediction is Strowman wins. Before Wrestlemania he looses it to Reigns. Reigns goes on to Wrestlemania and faces the Undertaker. Undertaker wins. Corbin cashes in his Money In The Bank and pins Undertaker to win title.