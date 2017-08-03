Who’s The Favorite To Win SummerSlam’s Fatal Fourway Title Match?

– The highly anticipated Fatal Fourway match for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam now has betting odds.

Champion Brock Lesnar is the initial favorite to win at -120. Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe both have identical odds at +245 of dethroning Lesnar and due to the fourway stipulation, there isn’t a chance of a DQ or count out finish, so the winner walks out of Summerslam as Champion. Braun Strowman represents the long-shot at +700 (7/1).

Check out the current early odds:

WWE Universal Championship – Fatal Fourway – Summerslam

Brock Lesnar(c) -120 vs

Roman Reigns +245 vs

Samoa Joe +245 vs

Braun Strowman +700