While it is not official yet, it would appear as if Adam Cole is WWE bound sometime soon. Cole’s ROH contract expired on April 30th and has since not been renewed. However he was announced as a participant in the IWC Super Indy Tournament, thus delaying his rumored WWE debut.

None the less, it would seem as if WWE is the next destination for Adam Cole and his career.

Here is why Adam Cole can succeed in WWE.

Next Top Star In NXT

Since the likes of Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura departed NXT for the main roster, the brand has essentially lacked a star. While one could argue that the brand has Bobby Roode, Hideo Itami and Roderick Strong, those are all established names at later stages in their careers. Therefore with this in mind I believe that Adam Cole could be NXT’s next stop star. The developmental brand is ideal for Cole to start his WWE career, as NXT shall provide a platform for Cole.

In addition to this NXT shall allow Cole to adapt to new surroundings. After spending almost a decade on the Independent scene, WWE shall boast a very different challenge. Thus in order for him to become familiar with WWE’s environment, NXT shall essentially enable him to express himself. There is no doubt NXT shall be Cole’s first stop, this shall then allow him to establish himself with the Full Sail crowd and make his presence felt.

I have no qualms that Adam Cole can be NXT’s leading superstar. Already a familiar name in the world of professional wrestling with an increasing reputation, Cole has the utmost potential to be a huge draw in the developmental brand.