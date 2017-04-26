WWE Payback is this Sunday, where we shall see Bray Wyatt face Randy Orton in a House of Horrors Match. However the WWE Championship shall not be on the line. While at this point it would appear as if WWE have ran out of creative steam for Bray Wyatt, maybe there is hope for the ‘Eater of Worlds’………. Enter Finn Balor.

Here is why Bray Wyatt should feud with Finn Balor, heading into the summer.

New Rivalry Concept

Now of course we’ve had clashes of almost similar persona’s before, however Bray Wyatt feuding with Finn Balor possesses something intriguing. Now at this point fans do not seem to take Wyatt’s gimmick as seriously as they once did, due to the somewhat lackluster booking of his character. But on the other hand Finn Balor is a very contrasting superstar, as he is yet to essentially endure a feud since his main roster debut. Therefore this is the opportunity WWE need to creatively seize upon, creating a new rivalry with a brand new concept.

Okay, maybe I sound recessive in what I am trying to express but think about it. On one hand you have Bray Wyatt who is a capable worker still possessing a lot of potential, however he has been creatively deprived for sometime. Then on the other hand we have Finn Balor who has just returned and needs something to galvanize his run on the main roster. In addition to this it shall be new for fans, furthermore one can imagine that the fans shall welcome such a unique and potentially unorthodox rivalry.

The Eater of Worlds VS The Demon

Bray Wyatt is full of charisma. If provided the correct amount of promo time, Wyatt never fails to impress fans with his more than enticing promos. Also there has never been a recalled time where Wyatt has failed to cut a solid promo, there is no doubt that he is one of the company’s best on the microphone. As for Finn Balor while his promo work is okay, this shall allow him to potentially gain promo skills. This is because if WWE pitch the two together, they can play off The Demon VS The Eater of Worlds, as they both portray characters full of mystique.

Bray Wyatt portrays a cult-leader who vows to lead his followers to prosperity. His character is on a more heelish side of the spectrum but is none the less appreciated by fans, much to the credit of his fantastic promo work. The only element missing from his character is the dominant side of Wyatt. Whereas Finn Balor is WWE’s resident Demon, rising on occasions. Therefore I believe that Balor is the Demon Wyatt should be facing, just imagine Wyatt talking of demons, his promo work would be golden.

A New Direction For Both Superstars

At this point Bray Wyatt shall need something to set him on his way, especially once his feud with Randy Orton culminates this Sunday at WWE Payback. Additionally Finn Balor who is not scheduled to appear this Sunday, shall need something to restart his run, both superstars deserve a notable spot on the card. While Wyatt has suffered a considerable decline since Wrestlemania 33, Finn Balor shall need some propping up as he has only just returned to action.

In addition to this Monday Night RAW are seeking a new direction or so it seems. Smackdown Live! has seen Jinder Mahal become number one contender for the WWE Championship, a huge shock for the WWE Universe. So with this in mind pitching Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor against each other in a feud shall introduce the opportunity to reinvent themselves. This is because their feud could tell an interesting story between the two, as well as the potential for some great in-ring work. None the less Bray Wyatt VS Finn Balor provides WWE and RAW with the chance to showcase something new and refreshing for the fans, in addition to building up their star-power within the company.