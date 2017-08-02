Will The UFC’s Jon Jones Appear at SummerSlam?

WWE recently published an article on their website, which covered the rumored fight between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, and UFC light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones.

In the story, WWE teased that the current UFC light heavyweight champ might appear at SummerSlam, or at a pay-per-view in the near-future. Of course, that probably won’t happen.

Here’s an excerpt from their Jones vs. Lesnar story:

“With Lesnar focused on his upcoming Universal Championship defense against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam, does he have the time to seriously ponder a showdown with Jones? And, if so, could we perhaps see ‘Bones’ enter a WWE ring to make this dream match a reality? Stay in step with WWE.com for all the latest on this developing story.”