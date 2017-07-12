How much will WWE miss Austin Aries?

Austin Aries just got released this week by WWE. Reports say he asked for his own release after being mad about being exclusively on the cruiserweight division while other reports say he got released because of his poor attitude backstage. Whatever the case is, Aries is no longer a part of the WWE roster after a pretty uneventful run.

Now, who loses the most with Aries’ departure? Let’s break down the 3 parties. WWE, Aries himself and us, the fans, to see who really loses here.

First off, we have the WWE. In my opinion, the one who doesn’t really lose much. WWE’s roster overflows with talent, the fact that such a talented individual like Austin Aries worked exclusively to boost the cruiserweight division and they just didn’t need him in anything else, says a lot about how much talent WWE has right now. Plus, if the rumors about him having a bad attitude backstage are true, then definitely WWE has no problem in letting him go.

Lastly, the only way WWE loses out is in the fact that Austin is a great worker. Great in-ring skills and mic skills, so if pushed and used correctly, Austin could have become a household name. And in my opinion, even a main event player in either Raw or Smackdown.

Now, from Aries’ standpoint, he did deserve something better than chasing the cruiserweight title, and as Cody Rhodes, Aries could easily do very well for him in companies like Ring of Honor, TNA/GFW and specially excitingly, New Japan Pro Wrestling. The only way Aries loses is in his legacy. He could have become a world champion, or just a champion for that matter, he could have wrestled on the main show of Wrestlemania, he could have done so many things in the industry giants but he didn’t.

Lastly, the biggest loser in this situation. Us, the fans. Austin is basically a fantasy match machine. It is always a joy to see him wrestle, whether it was against Baron Corbin or Neville. I know he is not dead and he’ll probably continue wrestle but we will definitely miss out on some huge matches against the likes of Seth Rollins, the Miz, Samoa Joe and such. Personally, as a fan, it sucks we won’t see him as a WWE champion.

How do you feel about the Aries’ releas? Where do you think he’ll end up?