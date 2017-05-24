William Regal Comments On Drew McIntyre Reinventing Himself

– NXT General Manager William Regal recently spoke with The Daily Record about a wide variety of topics including Drew McIntyre reinventing himself prior to NXT ‘TakeOver’, check out the highlights below:

“You can only do so much for so long,” said Regal. “Drew came into the WWE very young, he did quite a lot of stuff, but he had to reinvent himself.”

Regal continued, “He completely changed the game for himself and a lot of other people. Every company he went to, he made the company better by him being there.”

