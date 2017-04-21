Winners and Losers After Shake Up

Its been a full week following the “Superstar Shake Up”, and here are the current winners and losers following the shake up.

Winners:

Jinder Mahal– Perhaps the biggest benefactor of the brand switch was Mahal. He went for a low card level talent to now being the #1 contender to the WWE title. Mahal has gotten himself in great shape, perhaps to appeal Vince McMahon himself, his return to the company seemed as a move to just fill in the bottom of the card, but Mahal now finds himself at the top of the card and as a possible future champion with WWE’s expansion into India.

Kevin Owens: Owen’s run as Universal champion ended when he was defeated by Goldberg, to the surprise of no one. Owen’s to Smackdown now places him much higher on the card then he would have been had he stayed on Raw. The current US Champ will easily be in the WWE title picture, and possible the Champ within the next year.

Charlotte Flair: One of the best performers, not just in the Women’s division, but all around, Charlotte was going to be lost in the shuffle on Raw as the plans for their Women’s division are going to be centered around Bayley, Sasha Banks and Nia Jax, in that order of who was in line to be champ next. Her move to Smackdown puts her back into contention right away and possible show stealing matches with Naomi.

Sami Zayn: Zayn finally gets a chance to get some direction. On Raw, he floated around on the card with no real sense of direction except as a filler, but now on Smackdown he gets a chance to move up to solid mid card status and will easily become US champ by the end of the year.

Losers:

Bray Wyatt – The biggest loser of the switch hands down is Bray Wyatt. A man who has been let down by creative time after time after time. Bray finally got his break this year and became WWE champion, only to drop it a month later to Randy Orton. (who didn’t need a title run). Wyatt goes from WWE title contender on Smackdown, to just another talent on Raw. Other than a feud with Finn Balor and “Broken” Matt Hardy, there is nothing on Raw for Bray.

The Miz– Miz is one of the best heels in the WWE right now, he would easily have been in the WWE title picture on the blue brand, but with his move to Raw, Miz will float around on the card and possibly get another IC title run at best.

*Honorable mention*

American Alpha– Alpha should have been moved to Raw so they could have learned from Kurt Angle. Their lackluster tag title run on Smackdown proves they need more character development and what better way then under the learning tree of Kurt Angle.

Curtis Axel– When was the last time Axel was even on TV? A move to Smackdown could have bought new life to him and instead of having him mimic Hulk Hogan, he could have had a character like his father and reenacted all his classic vignettes, but the twist would have been he doesn’t get it right, making him imperfect. Just something to get Axel on tv.