Women’s Title Match Could Be Booked For Tonight’s Raw

Alexa Bliss intentionally got counted out during her Women’s Championship defense against Sasha Banks at last night’s Great Balls of Fire show, which might lead to a rematch taking place on tonight’s Raw show.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning on doing Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax for the title at SummerSlam, which means that a rematch between Alexa and Sasha will be booked for tonight’s show.

“If I was gonna guess, and I could be dead wrong on this one, is that [Alexa and Sasha] will do a rematch [on Raw], and move on. Or they could go to SummerSlam, and do some sort of a rematch and save Nia for later. There’s no rush, so they could do one of those two things.”

Of course, in both of the aforementioned scenarios, Alexa will be walking into SummerSlam as the Raw Women’s Champion.

As previously mentioned, the original plan for the Women’s Title at SummerSlam was Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax, but that may have changed recently, and if that’s the case, then we probably won’t see a title match tonight.