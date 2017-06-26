Women’s Title Match Set For WWE Great Balls Of Fire

– As seen tonight, Sasha Banks defeated Nia last to win the first-ever Gauntlet Match and earn a title shot against RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at WWE Great Balls of Fire.
#RAW General Manager @RealKurtAngle is out here to congratulate the new #1Contender for the #WomensTitle @SashaBanksWWE! pic.twitter.com/aIJi8LLdqP
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2017
SHE'S DONE IT! @NiaJaxWWE TAPS OUT to the modified #BankStatement! @SashaBanksWWE is the NEW #1Contender! #RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/OKVUTBtdlD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 27, 2017
Classy move by #RAW General Manager @RealKurtAngle! #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/jnusUHnurH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 27, 2017
#RAW #WomensChampion @AlexaBliss_WWE isn't sweatin' @SashaBanksWWE ahead of @WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view! #WWEGBOF pic.twitter.com/ySO1SVZleJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 27, 2017
Check out the updated card below:
* WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar
* RAW Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
* Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
* Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins