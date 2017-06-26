Women’s Title Match Set For WWE Great Balls Of Fire

– As seen tonight, Sasha Banks defeated Nia last to win the first-ever Gauntlet Match and earn a title shot against RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at WWE Great Balls of Fire.

Check out the updated card below:

* WWE Universal Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

* RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

* Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

* Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins