Women’s Title Match Set For WWE Great Balls Of Fire

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– As seen tonight, Sasha Banks defeated Nia last to win the first-ever Gauntlet Match and earn a title shot against RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at WWE Great Balls of Fire.

Check out the updated card below:

* WWE Universal Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

* RAW Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

* Ambulance Match
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

* Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

