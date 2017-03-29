Wrestlecon Releases Additional Tickets For Friday’s Supershow, Event Details

– Wrestlecon is getting ready for wrestling events this weekend at the Wyndham Orlando on International Drive. They have been able to release 100 additional tickets to their previously sold out Wrestlecon Supershow on Friday March 31st.

The lineup for the event features:

*Matt and Jeff Hardy vs. Fenix & Pentagon OM.

*Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Cobb.

*10 Man Tag: Team Will Ospreay vs. Team Ricochet.

*Johnny Mundo vs. Brian Cage: TLC Match.

*20 Person Wrestlecon Rumble.

*Announced as appearing are 2 Cold Scorpio, Trevor Lee, Mascarita Dorada (fka El Torito), Shannon Moore, Shane Strickland, Caleb Konley, ACH, Jack Evans, Angelico, Sami Callihan, Vampiro and Drew Galloway

For tickets and more details, visit www.Wrestlecon.com.