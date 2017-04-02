WrestleMania 33: Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The Big Show and Braun Strowman’s music hits and the ring is all packed. Braun Strowman eliminates the Big Show! All the competitors in the ring gang up and eliminate Strowman! Lots of eliminations taking place. Killian Dain, Mojo Rawley and Jinder Mahal the final three! Mojo was thrown between the second rope to the outside. Mahal goes out and starts beating on him. Outside the ring, Mahal grabbed NFL player Rob Gronkowski’s drink. Mahal takes the drink and throws it onto Gronkowski.

They go back in the ring, Gronkowski jumps the rail and delivers a tackle on Mahal. Mojo eliminates Dain. Final two are Mojo Rawley and Jinder Mahal. Mojo turns around, Mahal goes for a clothesline but Mojo throws him up and onto the ring apron. Mojo delivers a running forearm and eliminates him to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal! Gronkowski gets in the ring and celebrates with Rawley.

Winner: Mojo Rawley