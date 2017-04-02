WrestleMania 33: Austin Aries Vs. Neville (WWE Cruiserweight Title Match)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

And we have our first match on the Wrestlemania Kick-Off show! Austin Aries makes his way to the ring. The WWE Cruiserweight champion comes down to the ring as the bell rings. Lots of reversals in this match. With Neville down, Aries goes for an elbow drop off the top rope but only gets a 2 count. Two German suplexes by Neville on Aries, including one where Aries lands on his head. Neville on the top rope but Aries follows him to the top and a hurricanrana by Aries to Neville. Aries goes to the top rope and delivers the 450, he goes for the cover but Neville kicks out at the 2 count! Aries locks in the Last Chancery but Neville with a rake to the eyes on Aries to break it up. Neville goes to the top rope and delivers the red arrow. He goes for the cover and gets the 3 count!



Winner: Neville