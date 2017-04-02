WrestleMania 33: Baron Corbin Vs. Dean Ambrose (WWE Intercontinental Title Match)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin’s music hits and he makes his way to the ring. Dean makes his way down and the match is underway. The match quickly spills to the outside of the ring with Ambrose smashing Corbin’s head into the security rail. He throws Corbin back in the ring. Ambrose goes for the Dirty Deeds but Corbin pushes him away, he runs towards Ambrose who drops the top rope and Corbin falls over the top. Ambrose climbs the top rope and with Corbin standing outside, Ambrose delivers an elbow drop.

Ambrose throws Corbin back in the ring and delivers a swinging neck breaker. He goes for the cover but gets a 2 count. Corbin gets back up and delivers the Deep Six but Ambrose kicks out. Some right hands by Corbin. With both men up, they exchange punches and Ambrose delivers a clothesline. Ambrose goes for the Dirty Deeds but Corbin reverses it as he picks Dean up and drops him on his back.

Corbyn goes for the End of Days, Ambrose flips over and reverses it into the Dirty Deeds. He goes for the cover and gets the count! Dean Ambrose retains his Intercontinental title!

Winner: Dean Ambrose