WrestleMania 33: Kevin Owens Vs. Chris Jericho (United States Title Match)

WWE United States Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Jericho goes for the Walls of Jericho early. Owens pulls himself to the ropes to break it up. Jericho catches Owens with a dropkick through the ropes. Jericho jumps off the top rope and catches Owens on the floor with a shot. Back inside, Jericho with another shot on Owens off the top rope. Orlando starts a “STUPID IDIOT” chant. Owens catches Jericho with a flush superkick from the corner. Owens with a cannonball on Jericho in the corner. Owens with another cannonball to Jericho this time up against the steel ring post on the ring apron. Owens with a kick to the chest and running senton combo on Jericho.

Jericho catches Owens with an elbow off the top rope. Weather is getting very windy in Orlando. Jericho with chops to Owens in the corner. Owens counters a Codebreaker into a cradle powerbomb. Jericho with a top rope snap huricanrana on Owens off the top turnbuckle. Owens catches Jericho with another superkick for a two count. Jericho counters a top rope frog splash attempt by Owens. Owens counters a Lionsault attempt by Jericho getting his knees up. Owens is back up top, attempts a swanton bomb and Jericho blocks his knees! Owens dumps Jericho on his side. Jericho connects with a Lionsault and gets a two count. Jericho catches Owens with an uppercut. Owens catches Jericho and drops him down into the Walls of Jericho. Jericho counters out, but eats another kick to the chest by Owens. Owens goes for another cannonball, but Jericho counters and gets Owens back in the Walls of Jericho.

Owens gets to the bottom rope. Owens with a Pop Up Powerbomb and Jericho kicks out. Jericho counters a Pop Up Powerbomb attempt into a Codebreaker. Owens gets one finger on the bottom rope to force the pinfall break. On the outside, Owens with a powerbomb to Jericho on the ring apron. Owens slides Jericho back in, hooks the leg and gets the pinfall.

Winner and new WWE United States Champion: Kevin Owens