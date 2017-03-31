Wrestlemania 33: Match discussion and predictions

It’s almost time for Wrestlemania, which means it’s that time of year where we become obsessive about our Wrestlemania fantasy cards and how or why we would have done things differently. We’ve all heard the complaints about ‘Oldberg’, Nikki Bella, Bayley, Roman Reigns and the rest, but I think it’s time where we have to accept the card for what it is, and not only accept it, but embrace it and prepare to enjoy it.

The Wrestlemania 33 card offers some potentially great matches, even in some of the slower built rivalries such as Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin, which has the ability to be a memorable match. Many of the match ups for Wrestlemania 33 had been met with confusion and frustration in the beginning, but it has become quite obvious as to why some of these matches have been put together.

Who better to take on the Undertaker than the man who has Main Evented the last two Wrestlemanias? Reigns has had a habit of annoying the audiences with his untimely interruptions, being crammed into title matches and refusing to turn heel, while the deadman has been a fan favorite for over twenty years. The pop he receives upon his returns have been as big as they get. I think the fear of Reigns causing Taker’s Wrestlemania losses to tick over from 1 to 2 has everyone feeling a little nervous. It would be a horrible way for the Undertaker to go out and would do Reigns no favors among the WWE Universe, however, regardless of the outcome, their match will keep us on the edge of our seats.

Brock vs Goldberg is interesting and frankly, I’m into it. I remember watching their match at Wrestlemania XX and thinking, the crowd are right, this is boring. I’m sure the lesson has been learnt from their first meeting and their match will be dealt with very differently this time around. We will all be watching closely to see how this match plays out after Goldberg has basically fought squash matches since his reappearance in the WWE. The way Goldberg has been built to appear unstoppable has its reasons, it’s so that when or if he is defeated by Brock, the win will be a testament to Brock’s character’s will and competitiveness, therefore, immediately elevating him back into his form of 2015. When someone with a full-time schedule, say Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman or anybody else, takes the title from Brock, it will be the biggest push of their career. That is why part timers play an important role here. Firstly, we get the entertainment and shock value of seeing returning superstars, and secondly, it will benefit a full timer in the end.

The Miz and Maryse vs John Cena and Nikki Bella seems like a strange choice for a Mania match. There isn’t much anyone can say to defend it, however, the rivalry between Cena and Miz has been as good as it gets. Though many people have seen this as a waste of two good superstars by dragging their wife and girlfriend into it, the match will have its value. Miz has become one of the must see superstars on Smackdown and win or lose, this will only elevate him to the next level.

So, for every Wrestlemania 33 rivalry that has had you banging your head against the wall, they not only have their upsides, but when you look at some of the other matches on the card, you see why it’s still worth forking out your hard-earned to see the biggest event on the wrestling calendar.

AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon is already worth its weight for the fact that we can anticipate one of Shane’s leaps of faith. Let’s not forget to mention that AJ could wrestle a four-star match on a bad day.

Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens has had one of the best build ups of all time and you get the feeling they will pull everything out in this one.

Triple H vs Rollins is something we’ve been anticipating for too long. This match between two of the biggest professionals in the WWE will be one of the matches of the night. Even the Raw Women’s Championship matches have been as good as the men’s and will be again at Mania.

My own fantasy card differs from the real Wrestlemania 33 but I’m not going to lose any sleep over it. It is what it is and overall it looks good. So, here are my hopes and predictions. Let us know your own in the comments.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Prediction: Braun.

Hope: I’d be happy to see Zayn, Braun or Ziggler win.

Neville vs Aries for the Cruiserweight Title

Prediction: Aries.

Hope: Aries.

6 Pack Challenge for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Prediction: Alexa to retain.

Hope: Anyone aside from Carmella could win this one and I’d be happy

Gallows & Anderson vs Enzo & Cass vs Sheasaro for the Raw Tag Team Titles.

Prediction: Enzo & Cass for their first run.

Hope: Enzo & Cass

Dean Ambrose vs Baron Corbin for the Intercontinental Championship.

Prediction: Corbin for his first title run.

Hope: Corbin

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs the Miz & Maryse.

Prediction: John & Nikki.

Hope: Miz gets the big upset.

Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles.

Prediction: AJ.

Hope: I’ve still got high hopes on a Kurt Angle return, so my hope is that he affects the outcome.

Bayley vs Sasha Banks vs Charlotte vs Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Prediction: Charlotte.

Hope: Sasha Banks, along with Charlotte I consider Sasha the MVP in the Women’s division.

Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens.

Prediction: Owens.

Hope: Y2J to go out on a big win. Owens is already over, he could lose this and nothing would change for him.

Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

Prediction: Seth.

Hope: Seth

Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

Prediction: Orton.

Hope: Bray.

The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns

Prediction: Reigns.

Hope: It better be Taker! Nothing against Reigns, I just don’t want to see Taker lose another one at Mania.

Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

Prediction: Lesnar.

Hope: Lesnar. Again, nothing against Goldberg but you could safely assume his time with the company is up.