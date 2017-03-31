WrestleMania Monday: The New Era

WrestleMania Monday is arguably the biggest show of the year after WrestleMania. We have seen numerous debuts on this show and always the most raucous crowd of the year. The new era in WWE could get a boost Monday night if this writer gets what he wants most. I want to see Bobby Roode make his RAW debut. Of course that means a loss to Shinsuke at NXT Takeover: Orlando. No skin off his nose if he is going to the main roster as I believe the time is glorious to bring Bobby up to the flagship show. His first opponent? Seth Rollins of course. Bobby can play himself as a HHH cronie and this would make him a great target for Seth and I believe a feud between the two could help elevate and take both of their careers to the next level. Is there anyone you want to see on the Raw after Mania? Let us know in the comments.

Related