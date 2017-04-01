WrestleMania Prediction Machine Part 2: Mid-Card Titles, Must-See Mixed Tag and an “Untouchable” Performance

My prediction machine is still firing on all cylinders. Here in part two I’m breaking down the mid-card title matches, what to expect from Miz and John Cena and AJ Styles taking on Shane O’Mac. If you missed part one check it out here.

Mixed Tag Team Match: The Miz and Maryse vs. John Cena and Nikki Bella

John Cena and The Miz are master story-tellers that have woven an intricate and enthralling tale that I expect to pay off in a big way tomorrow night. We are well past the days where John Cena needs to win at WrestleMania. The Miz and Maryse, making her in-ring return after several years, are far better served going forward picking up the win here. While the “It Couple” of WWE walk out with the W, it’ll be Cena and Nikki Bella that ultimately get the big WrestleMania moment. Following the loss Cena and Nikki will remain in the ring, a look of bewilderment and disappointment on their faces before Al Roker hands Cena an engagement ring for a proposal we can all see coming. I liken it back to the reunion between the Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth following Savage’s loss in a retirement match to the Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 7. A heartwarming moment for fans that care and a massive eye roll from those who don’t will caps off a great effort by all four performers at WrestleMania.

Winner: The Miz and Maryse

Intercontinental Championship: “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose (C)



While the Lone Wolf has certainly shown that he’s ready for primetime he ultimately comes up short in a competitive contest that I see suffering from time constraints (thanks Pit-bull). The title feels more important on Dean Ambrose right now but look for their feud to continue in the weeks following WrestleMania. It won’t be long before Baron Corbin captures the gold and while he will impress on Sunday, alas it will not be his night.

Winner: Dean Ambrose

United States Championship: Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho (C)



Slowly and methodically built, ripe with comedy and drama. Kevin Owens will vanquish his former best friend and capture the United States Championship via Pop-Up Powerbomb. Chris Jericho remains one of the most unselfish performers in professional wrestling and will have no problem doing the honors for the brash young bad-ass. If Jericho sticks around he doesn’t need to hold a title, let alone one he hasn’t done anything with as is to remain relevant. KO carrying the US Title keeps him out of the Universal Title picture while maintaining a strong perception of him in the eyes of fans moving forward. A smart move as he continues his association with Samoa Joe and Triple H likely playing a key role in a cool new heel faction that could develop in the very near future. Picking up a win over someone the caliber of Chris Jericho at WrestleMania is a nice reward for Owens who has played a key role carrying RAW for the last 6 months as Universal Champion before losing to Goldberg last month.

Winner: Kevin Owens

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles



Two of my top ten all time favorites are set to lock up on the biggest stage possible in a match I believe is going to surprise people. Look for Styles to carry a very good match the way he’s carried the blue brand for almost a year and leave fans wondering why they ever questioned WWE’s decision to have him face Shane O’Mac in the first place. I’m really hoping AJ dusts off the “Spiral Tap” for this one. Daniel Bryan will get to see the handshake he awkwardly pushed for last Tuesday following this one and we all may witness the beginnings of AJ Styles: Untouchable Fan Favorite.

Winner: AJ Styles

Nine matches down and four more to go. Is it the Deadman’s final WrestleMania? What heavyweight title will change hands? Is a Seth Rollins victory really sure a thing? All that and my bold prediction on the future of the New Day tomorrow in Part 3.