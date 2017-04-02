WrestleMania Prediction Machine Part 3: Rollins’ Redemption, A New Champion and A Career Continues

The final four of the WrestleMania 33 card are a mix of promise, excitement, disappointment and sadness. I’m going to kick this off with my bold prediction for the New Day. I have a strange gut feeling that Big E is going to attack Kofi and Woods at some point during the show. I can’t explain it its just a gut feeling and Big E would be the most hated guy in the company.Just when you think you’re getting your ice cream, WHAM! A moment that shocking deserves to be immortalized at WrestleMania. If this rumored Triple H faction goes down Big E would be a perfect fit and covers the entry fee being a former NXT Champion. Keep the tissues handy.

Unsanctioned Match: Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

If only Lemmy from Motorhead was still alive to play Triple H to the ring for this one. (Hall of Fame 2018 anyone?) Rollins and Triple H will have the longest match on the card. Expect a lot of selling by Rollins early and often here with his recent knee injury being a prime target for “The Game”. In addition to a well crafted masterpiece of in-ring psychology by both performers there will no doubt be run-ins galore. Interference from Stephanie, Samoa Joe possibly even Kevin Owens will add to the intrigue as the deck appears insurmountably stacked against Seth Rollins. While the knee injury gives Rollins an easy out should he lose this one, an outcome with a far greater likelihood than many realize, Triple H falls to the “Pedigree” or a new finisher to be debuted by Rollins in this one. This one is another potential match of the night and its reception solely dependent on the physical ability of Seth Rollins.

Winner: Seth Rollins

WWE Championship: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt (C)



The old school fan in me says this match should be the main event. If you win the Royal Rumble you should be in the main event of WrestleMania, the actual main event…the last match, not just for SmackDown but on the entire card. That said I doubt it will be, but it does have the potential to be the best one on one WWE Championship match at the “Show of Shows” in 13-14 years going all the way back to Kurt Angle’s classic defenses against Brock Lesnar and Eddie Guerrero at WrestleMania 19 and 20 respectively. There have been so many intriguing facets to the Orton/Wyatt saga and now we get two guys still in their primes pulling out all the stops on the biggest stage possible. While Orton is always an RKO away from victory, he will fall victim to Wyatt’s “Sister-Abigail” finisher in this one and Bray Wyatt not only successfully defends his title but picks up that elusive first WrestleMania win. Keep your eyes peeled for a possible run-in by Eric Rowan in this one too.

Winner: Bray Wyatt

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg (C)

Let’s just get this out of the way, Brock Lesnar wins in under 8 minutes and we all lose for having to sit through it. Brock has one more year left on his deal and it is time to build him back up for a payoff should he decide to bolt next year. We’re going to see him take on Reigns again at some point and a clash with Samoa Joe is a popular dream match for fans. The real question is whether or not this is the only Universal Title match we see at WrestleMania. A theory I first heard uttered by former ECW Champion Taz on the Taz Show involved the appearance of Finn Balor following the Goldberg/Lesnar match and instantly challenging the winner, Brock Lesnar. Balor would defeat a wounded Lesnar and reclaim the Universal Title. It’s a cool idea and we should all hope it or something like it happens to wash the taste of this awful championship match out of our collective mouths, either way Lesnar beats Goldberg.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns



This rumored last match for the Undertaker and potential WrestleMania closer has all the excitement and anticipation of a gynecological instruction video directed by Brad Maddox. I haven’t spoken to a soul with the desire to watch Roman Reigns main event a third straight WrestleMania. The assertion that this is Taker’s last match is a smoke screen to rile up fans before WWE hits us all with the bait and switch of throwing Brock and Goldberg on last.

If this was his last go at WrestleMania one would think he would have the ability to call his own shot and face anyone he wanted. Of all the talent on the roster do we really think he would pick Roman Reigns? Really? Over John Cena, Randy Orton, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho or even The Rock? People really think Roman Reigns and his average of four wrestling moves per match would be the guy to end the career of one of the greatest of all time? After three weeks of ‘build” if you can even call what we got as build? Its blasphemy, idiotic, delusional and I refuse to believe it. Didn’t the Deadman just say in November in Wilkes-Barre PA at SmackDown that “Wrestlemania would no longer define me. I’m back digging holes and taking souls”? A now seemingly worthless promo preceding a Royal Rumble appearance and a swan song against Roman Reigns? I refuse to believe it. It may take 3 Tombstones but Taker is winning this one. I hated watching him lose at WrestleMania the first time and I have no desire to see it again and it simply will not happen.

Winner: The Undertaker