Wrestlemania Predictions Sure to be Wrong

There are a few days of the year that feel different to me. Even now as an adult I wake up on Christmas morning and it has a feel for me. You remember things on those special days. As a sports fan, Super Bowl Sunday has a “feel”. It’s different. The parties, seeing friends and family all gathering around to watch the big game. Wrestlemania has that feel for me. There’s always so much negativity towards WWE, or wrestling in general, and I’m not talking about people who don’t like to watch, I’m talking about fans.

The fans complain about the product more than any other fan base of any form of entertainment. And at the same time they are some of the most loyal fans you will ever find. We are a unique bunch to say the least. There is always something to complain about, and sure, I sometimes fall into that trap, but most of the time I tend to stick up for WWE and especially Wrestlemania.

The card this year is pretty good. It has the potential to be great, and more importantly, memorable. Last year they did the best they could given how many guys were injured. This year we have just about everyone out there and I have high hopes.

One complaint is that there are a number of matches that have a predictable winner. One such match is:

UNDERTAKER vs. ROMAN REIGNS – Your most likely outcome is a Roman Reigns clean win. He will have to endure the boos and will continue to get pushed to the moon as a babyface and eventual Universal Champion when he wins it at next year’s show in what will be his 4th straight Mania main event.

BUT this is now supposedly going on last. Jim Ross is now announcing one match, I bet it’s this one, and all this is pointing to this being Undertaker’s last match. If that’s the case, maybe he pulls it off. I think that if he wins it will be with help from BRAUN STROWMAN who has been involved with both men every step of the way and will be picking up his feud with Roman after Mania.

PREDICTION: I think ROMAN REIGNS wins clean. I also don’t think he’s turning heel, and I don’t think this is Undertaker’s last match.

GOLDBERG vs. BROCK LESNAR – Everyone is saying it’s obvious that Brock is winning this match. It’s reported that Goldberg might have re-upped his contract but I have to agree with the “predictability” of this match. Brock is winning. Period. The fact that everyone seems to agree that Brock will win might be why it got bumped from the main event. Plus some of the shine is coming off Goldberg lately, are those boos I’m hearing? Yes, they are. Expect something like this: Immediate Spear – Jackhammer – kick out – charge in for another spear – scooped up for an F5 – Wait – a second F5 – 1-2-3.

PREDICTION: BROCK

BRAY WYATT vs. RANDY ORTON – This is actually one that I could see going either way. I am looking forward to this match as much as any other, maybe more than any other. These two are talking a big game in recent interviews about how good it’s going to be and no one will want to follow them. It’s basically split if you look at other predictions, but why would you do that? You’ve got the only one you need right here. Anyway, Wyatt is on his own…or is he? I think ERIC ROWAN plays a role here. Possibly LUKE HARPER as well. I don’t think this ends here regardless, and I think we get a few Harper and Orton vs. Bray and Rowan tag matches down the road.

PREDICTION: BRAY WYATT to retain with help from ERIC ROWAN.

SHANE MCMAHON vs. AJ STYLES – The lovable IWC will lose their collective minds if AJ loses to Shane. But brace yourselves because AJ might lose to Shane. WWE knows they have these matches on the card that everyone seems to think are too predictable and I guarantee they are going to swerve us with at least 2 of them going the other way. This is one of them that might. I don’t know how but I could see it happening. Also this is a potential show stealer. These guys are looking at this like a challenge, and I bet they deliver big time.

PREDICTION: I can’t bring myself to pick Shane, but I have a feeling. Officially I’m going with AJ STYLES.

TRIPLE H vs. SETH ROLLINS – I know some people think Seth is going to win this, even going with it being one of those “predictable” matches, but I absolutely think Trips is winning this match. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t. They have a built in excuse for Seth with the knee injury. They could have a ref stoppage but I call shenanigans with SAMOA JOE interfering here, maybe even KEVIN OWENS. We might see the formation of a Triple H stable with those two. I think there is an outside shot that FINN BALOR makes the save when the 1 on 3 beatdown starts after the match is over. Or maybe on RAW when they do it again.

PREDICTION: TRIPLE H. Some people think it’s predictable for Seth to win, I think this is one of those easy to predict matches but the other way around.

KEVIN OWENS vs. CHRIS JERICHO – KO has to win right? Jericho’s band is touring soon so this run is just about over for him, right? I might sound like a stupid idiot but I think KO is going to get… IT! Seriously, Jericho’s band is touring soon but not that soon. They also have no gigs on any Monday – at all. None. They also don’t start until May. I don’t think Jericho is going to be around much during the tour, if at all, but I also don’t think it means he is leaving for sure right after Mania. He could win and then drop the belt to KO on RAW this Monday or in the next couple weeks. The Fozzy tour is packed with shows nearly everyday in May (except Mondays). I don’t think at his age Jericho wants to work 7 days a week with all that travel to make RAW every week. But maybe 1? 2?

PREDICTION: I’m going with CHRIS JERICHO. Simply because no one is picking him and WWE knows it and like I said, at least 1 or 2 of these predictable matches is going the other way.

JOHN CENA/NIKKI vs. MIZ/MARYSE – Not excited for this one? I bet it will be way better than expected and probably one of the best on the show. I’ve seen mostly Miz and Maryse picked to win. It makes sense because it seems like both Cena and Nikki are leaving right after mania (at least Cena, that’s for sure). But this is Cena. This is WWE and this is Mania. Cena is going to propose apparently as well. After a loss? I don’t think so.

PREDICTION: Cena and Nikki, then a wedding proposal.

DEAN AMBROSE vs. BARON CORBIN – Most are picking Corbin. This is viewed as WWE looking toward the future and going with the new star. Have you learned nothing? Every time there is this type of opportunity they are very hesitant to pull the trigger. This is Corbin’s first singles match at Mania. I think Corbin will get the IC title eventually but not here.

PREDICTION: DEAN AMBROSE, Corbin’s time is coming and it won’t be too long before he wins the IC belt.

BAYLEY vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. SASHA BANKS vs. NIA JAX – This is an elimination match and I think that element will add to this match. Everyone is expecting a Sasha heel turn but then we’ll have way too many heels in the title picture. If a heel is champion who will they face other than Bayley? Unless Bayley wins, of course, then she will have plenty of people to face. And that’s what’s going to happen. Sasha will eliminate Charlotte and before she can even react, Bayley will role her up for the quick pin and Sasha loses her mind and attacks Bayley, leaving her laying.

PREDICTION: BAYLEY to retain, Sasha heel turn after the match.

LUKE GALLOWS/KARL ANDERSON vs. CESARO/SHEAMUS vs. ENZO/BIG CASS – This is a ladder match and I think could steal the show. We don’t have the high flyers in here but I do think these guys will bust their butt to put on a good match. I’ve seen plenty of people picking Enzo and Cass and plenty picking Gallows and Anderson. It’s like that feeling I have with Shane and AJ, it’s back again, and it’s pointing me toward Cesaro and Sheamus. And again, it’s simply because no one is picking them. Like the AJ match, I can’t bring myself to actually pick them but I’m on record here so don’t be surprised if it happens.

PREDICTION: I prefer Gallows and Anderson to have a nice long run, but I think ENZO and CASS are going to pull this off. The IWC will go ballistic at how poorly Gallows and Anderson are booked.

SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – It’s very cool that this match got moved to the main card, due in large part to the fans. Kudos. I’ve seen this match listed as a 6 pack challenge, but I don’t think that’s what it is, mostly because I think we are in for a couple last minute entrants. Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, and Eve were all at the HOF last night. And if ASUKA drops the NXT title to Ember Moon at Takeover she might be available. I consider that a long shot, however. I expect Eve and Kelly Kelly to participate in this match. Possibly even VICTORIA. None of them will win however. I’m not even sure what this match is going to be. A free for all? However it breaks down it’s got to be NAOMI, right?

PREDICTION: NAOMI, because she was supposed to be champion coming into the show before her injury. Now they still get to tell the feel good story in her home town. Long overdue for her.

NEVILLE vs. AUSTIN ARIES – While everyone rants and raves that this match is on the pre show, I will just enjoy it when it’s on because i think it can really deliver. I do have concerns about time given to this match (more on that in a little bit) but this has show stealer written all over it. Like Corbin, I think Aries will eventually unseat Neville, just not tonight.

PREDICTION: In my opinion NEVILLE has to win here. He needs to be firmly established so when he finally is defeated, it will mean more.

ANDRE THE GIANT MEMORIAL BATTLE ROYAL – The ‘Dre is back for another go around. Last year we finally got a push that started with a win here in Baron Corbin. That’s what this is designed to do and if it does it every year it should stay relevant enough to be on the show for years to come. Unless something wacky happens, I can’t see anyone winning this except BRAUN STROWMAN. And I think 2017 will be a very good year for him.

PREDICTION: BRAUN STROWMAN

It’s time to wrap this up but I have one last concern.

Time.

There are more matches on the card this year than in years past. There is a mini-concert (that will get booed) to fit in. The long promo pieces to show before every match. The extensive and elaborate entrances. The HOF inductees segment. The obligatory segment with the Rock and whoever else might show up as a potential surprise. The New Day are hosts and I’m sure there is something planned for them. What if Jericho and Owens get 10 minutes? Or the women get 8? I could see that happening. There are a ton of good matches on paper but the time doesn’t fit for all them to get 20 minutes or more, even with Brock and Goldberg probably only lasting 5-10 minutes. The WWE have a choice; keep all the matches relatively short, or make 1 or 2 matches really short, like 18 seconds-Daniel Bryan-losing-to-Sheamus type of short. Think about the matches. There are 11 on the main card that starts at 7:00 eastern. Just by giving them a criminal 10 minutes per match, then add 3 minutes for the match promo and another 3-4 minutes for entrances and we’re already at about 3 hours. Add in that concert and backstage interviews and extra segments like The Rock and New Day, and that’s about it, show’s over, assuming it will go off around 11:00 Eastern. And again, that’s giving ALL the matches only 10 minutes. Don’t say it’s going until midnight. It’s not. Maybe 11:30…and even that’s a stretch. The Smackdown Women’s Match moving to the main card is great but they need to move something else to the pre show. That will free up a little bit of time. But no matter what there is a very real time crunch and I will be paying attention to how they handle it.

Thanks for reading and as always I love to hear comments so post them below.

Enjoy the Show!