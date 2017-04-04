WWE has acknowledged the Raw after WrestleMania being the biggest Raw of the year. The crowd is energetic and vocal, while we see 3 action-packed hours of championship matches, legendary segments, debuts, returns, and everything in between. There is no doubt WrestleMania Monday can be considered the second-biggest show behind the preceding event itself.

I can make a case now that WrestleMania Tuesday is just as big of a thing and should capture our attention spans for two hours tonight.

Thankfully, the brand split has brought this about. Without having two separate rosters, WrestleMania Tuesday couldn’t matter. If superstars were debuting, the bigger stars from NXT would debut on Raw that Monday. Perhaps one or two would debut on SmackDown when the roster was one, but it wasn’t much at all. Having Raw and SmackDown as two different entities again help tremendously in establishing WrestleMania Tuesday.

Also, with SmackDown being aired live now on Tuesday nights, it brings the surprise factor. If it was taped, we would hear spoilers on wrestling news sites, social media, and it would ruin the entire show. With SmackDown being live, we can witness dreams come true on SmackDown as they have been on Raw for previous years.

So what are we to expect on tonight’s SmackDown?

My personal gut feeling is we see the debut of Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura’s debut on the main roster has been well overdue and Nakamura could have a legendary run with the talent on the main roster, specifically SmackDown. Can you imagine Shinsuke Nakamura wrestling Dean Ambrose? Bray Wyatt? How about AJ Styles in rematches from New Japan? The limits don’t exist when it comes to Nakamura and some historic rivalries he could put on for the remainder of his wrestling career. This has all been set up with him dropping two matches to the current NXT Champion Bobby Roode, and we expect Nakamura to have the memorable debut he’s deserved.

When it comes to others moving up from NXT, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Tye Dillinger answers the call. “The Perfect 10” debuted at the Royal Rumble and he had a huge pop. Dillinger has put over everyone on NXT and while he might not reach his full potential on the main roster, he will have his moment of debuting two nights after WrestleMania.

As for potential returns tonight, I’m keeping an eye out for Shelton Benjamin. It’s been reported that Benjamin has been cleared to return to the ring and was originally intended to be apart of the SmackDown brand, in which the obligation can be filled tonight. I believe if Shelton Benjamin returns, he can begin to sneak into a program for the Intercontinental Championship, with his track record as champion. This would be a logical plan to at least give Dean Ambrose a worthy opponent for the next month or two.

The question isn’t if we’ll witness a championship match on tonight’s show, but how many. We’ve seen new champions crowned recently. The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships two weeks ago from American Alpha and the former champions are due their rematch still, when some expected it at WrestleMania. Naomi, just starting her second SmackDown Women’s Championship title reign, could be set to defend her title against Alexa Bliss soon. Even if Bliss tapped out in the 6-Pack Challenge at WrestleMania, I believe she’s owed a rematch. While Randy Orton did win the WWE Championship on Sunday, and creative could book a rematch against Bray Wyatt for tonight, that is the most unlikely but anything can happen. Of these rematches, I expect at least one, with the most likely being American Alpha’s rematch.

So many memories have been created the night after WrestleMania on Monday Night Raw. I’m telling you now, don’t miss tonight’s SmackDown either! It is live and anything can happen, including the debut of Swagsuke.